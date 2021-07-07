Alveru is a minimal and neat sans serif font. It can easily be matched to an incredibly large set of projects, so add it to your creative ideas and notice how it makes them stand out!

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):

https://www.1001fonts.com/alveru-personal-use-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION

https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1457108-alveru?ref=kc2gTU

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!

alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com