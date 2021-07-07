Francisco Marcos Lombardi

Red Windbreaker (Self-portrait)

Red Windbreaker (Self-portrait) character self-portrait photoshop design illustration
I've wanted to have an illustrated profile picture on social media, so I did this illustration of myself. The windbreaker is the only colored thing 'cause I use it a lot, so I feel it's one important piece of my identity.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
