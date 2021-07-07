Habit Builder App Interactions

Trending designs to inspire you
Check the new app design project, a mobile application helping users to build new habits and supporting their consistency which is crucial for success in this case. Stylish interface in the dark theme, with solid visual hierarchy and intuitive navigation for users of any age – that's what we aimed at. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read about types of buttons in user interfaces, check the best practices of UI animation for mobile apps, learn how to reach UX design consistency, and review the collection of diverse mobile app designs.
