Branding Mindsum/ Mental Health Platform/ Nonprofit Organization

Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

We helped them create a brand for their newly launched platform.

Illustrations created by Gabriela Gurgui

See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

