User Personas- food waste concept app

1 in 4 people were at risk of food insecurity in San Francisco before the pandemic... the number continues to rise. Over 50 million people suffer from food insecurity in the US, and at the same time the US wastes 30-40% of its food supply each year.
To help solve this problem, I designed an app that connects businesses with food donation centers to decrease food waste and food insecurity.
Here is sneak peek into the user persona cards I've created for the app. User journey is next to come and more snapshots will be uploaded soon! Thank you for your feedback 🤗