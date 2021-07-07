Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Madison Boswell

User Personas- food waste concept app

User Personas- food waste concept app
User Personas- food waste concept app design ux
  1. Bethany persona.png
  2. Vincent persona.png

1 in 4 people were at risk of food insecurity in San Francisco before the pandemic... the number continues to rise. Over 50 million people suffer from food insecurity in the US, and at the same time the US wastes 30-40% of its food supply each year.

To help solve this problem, I designed an app that connects businesses with food donation centers to decrease food waste and food insecurity.

Here is sneak peek into the user persona cards I've created for the app. User journey is next to come and more snapshots will be uploaded soon! Thank you for your feedback 🤗

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
