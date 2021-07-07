DailyUI #003 - Landing Page - Museum Of The Home

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 3 of the Daily UI challenge :)
Today I wanted to try the effect that I've been seeing everywhere: the super soft & sultry gradient effect with a slight noise filter on top to make things look a bit fuzzy
I struggled with what concept to do this for and brainstormed with my partner for a very long time, instead of coming up with a 'new idea' everyday, why now try revamping something?
So I picked https://www.museumofthehome.org.uk/ I wanted to give the landing page a more prominent hero image. As someone that goes to museum and galleries, I want to know a snippet of the experience as well as a quick overview of what's on, so I can decide within a few seconds whether it's worth visiting
The rest of the elements I kept in terms of a call to action and their navigation options. With their recent rebranding from the "Geffrye Museum" to Museum Of The Home, I felt that they could have explored the concept with so much more character & taste to give an idea of warmth and comfort, which a home should be