Server Stats

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A page to analyse server cpu and memory charts as well as user stats such as views conversations bounce rate and so on. Two menu implementations on the same page with main one on the left side.
It's part of the Acorn service provider SAAS niche.
_______
Download free figma file here.
Check out the html version here.
Purchase html template here.