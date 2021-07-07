Daily UI #050

A mobile job board app with listing highlighted. I was thinking about what you would want to quickly know when checking the mobile version of a job board and thought of skills/requests the job post highlighted. Further, the post itself includes the location (obvious), size of the company, and when it was posted. Once again, quick glance stuff.

Halfway through, let's go!

Don't forget to hit the "L" and leave a comment! Always open for some feedback.