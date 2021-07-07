Trending designs to inspire you
Our new typeface, Bellan Display, "in use" for a pizza shop that doesn't exist 🍕 Sometimes all ya need are three types of za and three cold beer options.
Bellan Display is an all-caps, mostly-monospaced type family for display and headlines. The whole fam is four widths—Condensed, Regular, Wide, & Extended—available individually or as a whole family.
Type test & buy Bellan Display