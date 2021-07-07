Terra Medico Concept Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Another contest submission. Terra Medico is a company that provides physiotherapy to people with ailments.
The Freelancer contest brief wanted a revamp of their old logo that, as per them, was a bit old-school for their brand. I gave a lot of modernism and minimalism into the logo and thus, provided a simple and minimalist solution to their problem.