Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaikh Mirazur Rahman

Terra Medico Concept Logo

Shaikh Mirazur Rahman
Shaikh Mirazur Rahman
  • Save
Terra Medico Concept Logo branding graphic design minimalist minimal logodesign logo illustrator flat creative
Download color palette

Another contest submission. Terra Medico is a company that provides physiotherapy to people with ailments.

The Freelancer contest brief wanted a revamp of their old logo that, as per them, was a bit old-school for their brand. I gave a lot of modernism and minimalism into the logo and thus, provided a simple and minimalist solution to their problem.

Shaikh Mirazur Rahman
Shaikh Mirazur Rahman

More by Shaikh Mirazur Rahman

View profile
    • Like