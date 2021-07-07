Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Company competition winner

Company competition winner
Despite the huge impact partnerships teams have at tech companies, it’s still rare to see a partnerships or business development leader on the executive leadership team. We're on a mission to change that. Gorgeous illustration for the new Partnership Leaders website.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
