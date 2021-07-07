Habit Tracker App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I started working from home earlier this year. It made me think of doing things in my spare time and starting to organize to learn new things.
Finally, I made a detailed design inspired by that application. I tried to keep it minimal to improve the user interface as well as user experience.
Feel free to leave a comment.
Thanks for checking! Let’s connect: dodulll88@gmail.com