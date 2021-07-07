Blossom Mental Health App

Trending designs to inspire you
A Mental Health app concept that focuses on more than just finding a therapist or health professional. Blossom encourages users to work on themselves and use a variety of sources to read up on the latest information and listen to trusted sources with the podcast feature. All sources are verified and made by medical professionals or institutions. The smart way to better health.