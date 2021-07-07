Fitness Gym Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
I'm happy to present you with the design of an app that is helping Gym and Fitness owners to have great customer service. It is an app that gives the manager an overview of user activities, most popular programs and coaches, helps with scheduling, sending reminders and communicating with the clients.
[L] - if you like it 💚
-
Thanks for watching!