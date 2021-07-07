Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitness Gym Mobile App

Fitness Gym Mobile App app mobile design gym fitness ui
I'm happy to present you with the design of an app that is helping Gym and Fitness owners to have great customer service. It is an app that gives the manager an overview of user activities, most popular programs and coaches, helps with scheduling, sending reminders and communicating with the clients.

Thanks for watching!

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
    • Like