Education System Logo - Edubook

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
Sharing a logo exploration for an online course website or online education system application , Edubook. The logo is a combination of stacked books, letter E and Graduation Cap which clearly pops Edubook as an eLearning platform.
Let me know what you all think!
Contact Me : tonmoyst98@gmail.com
Follow Me :
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest | Behance