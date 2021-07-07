Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tonmoy saha

Education System Logo - Edubook

Tonmoy saha
Tonmoy saha
  • Save
Education System Logo - Edubook elearning mark abstract gradient icon flat graduation typeface brand couese education website e learning platform virtual education onlineclassroom learning minimal education brand guideline branding logo
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Sharing a logo exploration for an online course website or online education system application , Edubook. The logo is a combination of stacked books, letter E and Graduation Cap which clearly pops Edubook as an eLearning platform.

Let me know what you all think!

Contact Me : tonmoyst98@gmail.com

Follow Me :
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest | Behance

Tonmoy saha
Tonmoy saha

More by Tonmoy saha

View profile
    • Like