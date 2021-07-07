Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Easy Invest Company | Homepage

Easy Invest Company | Homepage logo branding illustration adaptive photoshop web ux ui figma design
The company "Easy Invest" helps young people to invest profitably, choosing investment options based on their interests and the available amount.

To simplify the work with the site for people who are not know anything about investments, I tried to build the design which can involved. For this I decided to use illustrations and one of the trends in design - gradient.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
