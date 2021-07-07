Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KORNIENKO コニンコー

A case against labeling children

KORNIENKO コニンコー
KORNIENKO コニンコー
  • Save
A case against labeling children cell animation unschooling motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Playing with cell animation. A case against labeling children. More at https://www.unschoolingfuture.net/blog/label-disabled

This GIF is part of my personal project UnschoolingFuture, a set of animated works about decentralized learning and neurodiversity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
KORNIENKO コニンコー
KORNIENKO コニンコー

More by KORNIENKO コニンコー

View profile
    • Like