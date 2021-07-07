Venetian Themed Slot - Animated symbols

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Animated symbols are the characters of the annual Venetian masquerade.
⠀
There is no doubt that if these Queen and the Jester really took part in the festival, everyone around them would be chained to them.
⠀
Masks, costumes, even movements - everything matches the images. The symbols are vertical, designed for three rows of the reels.
⠀
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#venetianmasks #animation #animated #symbolsanimation #symbolanimation #slotsymbols #gamesymbols #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign