Venetian Themed Slot - Animated symbols

Animated symbols are the characters of the annual Venetian masquerade.

⠀

There is no doubt that if these Queen and the Jester really took part in the festival, everyone around them would be chained to them.

⠀

Masks, costumes, even movements - everything matches the images. The symbols are vertical, designed for three rows of the reels.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#venetianmasks #animation #animated #symbolsanimation #symbolanimation #slotsymbols #gamesymbols #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign