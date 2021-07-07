Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Venetian Themed Slot - Animated symbols

Animated symbols are the characters of the annual Venetian masquerade.

There is no doubt that if these Queen and the Jester really took part in the festival, everyone around them would be chained to them.

Masks, costumes, even movements - everything matches the images. The symbols are vertical, designed for three rows of the reels.

