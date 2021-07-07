ARNV Minimal Cards V2

I've always wanted to design a pack of my own playing cards so I did just that. This is second shot of the pack. I finally designed the face cards and made the ace cards a little nicer this time.

The pack consists of 52 regular cards + 2 Jokers + 2 Blank Front Cards + 2 Blank back cards. The Card with the gradients and the ARNV logo are the true backs of the pack. The inclusion of blank cards helps the deck be used for Cardistry routines and as spare jokers if need be.

Copyright © 2021 Arnav Motwani