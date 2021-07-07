Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-Food Admin Dashboard

E-Food Admin Dashboard web landing admin dashboard ux ui design branding app
Hello People,
This is an E-Food admin dashboard UI. This is for food delivery platform. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button ✌️

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at:
prasanta.ovi@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
