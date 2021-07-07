Zoook Boom Box

This is a 3D reflection of a Zoook Rocker Torpedo with a bit of twist in the design . It was rated as one of the decent valued Boom Box Speaker. Moreover its a live object that I tried to illustrate using some inner shadows & gradients in FIGMA from scratch.

Thanks,

Made with Love ❤

Share and spread the love!

If you have any suggestions/inputs/ideas, please feel free to reach out to me.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhishek-ganotra-2b0211110/