Zoook Boom Box

This is a 3D reflection of a Zoook Rocker Torpedo with a bit of twist in the design . It was rated as one of the decent valued Boom Box Speaker. Moreover its a live object that I tried to illustrate using some inner shadows & gradients in FIGMA from scratch.
Made with Love ❤
If you have any suggestions/inputs/ideas, please feel free to reach out to me.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhishek-ganotra-2b0211110/