Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kamyameha

2021 // Rebound

Kamyameha
Kamyameha
Hire Me
  • Save
2021 // Rebound 2021 graphic design typography
Download color palette

I used to play this game when I was little. On a full page, drawing lot of rounded shapes, in one trace. Then coloring each shape, but the same color can not be in contact. It's relaxing, and the result is always different. Even if it's the same idea, over and over again.

79010a82e0c9865ecf712cda5eb03943
Rebound of
2021 MM
By Aung Ko
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Kamyameha
Kamyameha
Waiting for Nike to sponsor my abs.
Hire Me

More by Kamyameha

View profile
    • Like