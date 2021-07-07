2021 // Rebound

Trending designs to inspire you
I used to play this game when I was little. On a full page, drawing lot of rounded shapes, in one trace. Then coloring each shape, but the same color can not be in contact. It's relaxing, and the result is always different. Even if it's the same idea, over and over again.