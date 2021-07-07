Bradley Clough - Published Two Scholarly Books

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bradley Clough has a long and respected carer in academia. He was most recently a professor of religious studies the University of Montana, focusing on the traditions of Asian religions from their foundations to the present day. He also is fluent in several languages and has traveled to India and Sri Lanka extensively. One of his favorite leadership positions was at the New York State Independent College Consortium for Study in India.
Visit At : https://www.behance.net/bradleyclough