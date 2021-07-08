Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RYT.life Homepage

RYT.life Homepage online therapy mobile design mobile service visual design care health mental health care mental well-being mental health uidesign branding illustration website web ux interface ui clean design
Hello,

Recently I worked on very interesting project called RYT.life.
RYT.life is a mental well-being platform that helps in connecting with trusted and experienced psychologists and psychiatrists.

Here is the homepage design.
Hope you'll like it. Don't forget to check the full page design.

I would love to hear your valuable feedback.

More stuff coming, keep tuning for updates.
Cheers!
    • Like