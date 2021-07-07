Main UI for the online slot machine

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Even in the design of the game reel, the struggle of opposites is shown - good and evil, light and darkness.
⠀
One corner of the reels is decorated with an angel's wing made of snow-white feathers. On the second corner is a red demon wing, similar to a dragon's wing.
⠀
The left side of the decorative gold frame is filled with red streams, while the right side remains blank.
⠀
ou can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/
#reels #gamereels #slotgamereels #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines