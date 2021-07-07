Main UI for the online slot machine

Even in the design of the game reel, the struggle of opposites is shown - good and evil, light and darkness.

One corner of the reels is decorated with an angel's wing made of snow-white feathers. On the second corner is a red demon wing, similar to a dragon's wing.

The left side of the decorative gold frame is filled with red streams, while the right side remains blank.

ou can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/

