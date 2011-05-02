Ui Sketchy-sketch

Sean Duhame

sketch lo-fi wireframe
New user journey map and low-fi wireframes sketches. It's easier to throw away paper than it is code - at least for me.

Posted on May 2, 2011
Co-founder & CEO @Honeycommb

