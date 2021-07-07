Trending designs to inspire you
As it's my First Digital Art, so I love watching fiction horror drama series. So my favorite character is Eleven (Fictional character) from Stranger Things series so I thought to illustrate this character.
Illustrated with Wacom tablet in Photoshop Software.