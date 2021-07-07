Travel app design concept

Hello everyone!

On this great summer day, we have a cool and relevant design concept to share. Tourism is reviving, and many people are now striving to find a perfect spot to relax and recuperate. That is what this app is all about: finding an ideal accommodation for your much-anticipated vacation. With it, you can find great locations with amazing views to book. For each of them, the system provides reviews, ratings, descriptions, etc.

Do you like it? Then do not hesitate to vote for this design concept.