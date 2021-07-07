Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darya Akulenka
Andersen Design

Travel app design concept

Darya Akulenka
Andersen Design
Darya Akulenka for Andersen Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Travel app design concept user friendly clean android app ios app design design concept review rating desciption booking relax vacation concept accommodation travelling tourism travel app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

On this great summer day, we have a cool and relevant design concept to share. Tourism is reviving, and many people are now striving to find a perfect spot to relax and recuperate. That is what this app is all about: finding an ideal accommodation for your much-anticipated vacation. With it, you can find great locations with amazing views to book. For each of them, the system provides reviews, ratings, descriptions, etc.

Do you like it? Then do not hesitate to vote for this design concept.

Andersen Design
Andersen Design
Hire Us

More by Andersen Design

View profile
    • Like