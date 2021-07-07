Frenzic: Overtime Achievement Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
A fun set of over forty achievement icons for Frenzic: Overtime that players can compete to earn as they play the game in Apple Arcade. The design was partly inspired by Apple’s own Activity app but also by real-world metallic and enamel pins.
Frenzic: Overtime on Apple Arcade - http://apple.co/-FrenzicOvertime
Collectable Frenzic Enamel Pin Set - https://cottonbureau.com/products/frenzic-enamel-pin-set#/8723329/enamel-enamel-1in
