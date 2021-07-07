Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lateef Akinyemi

Onboarding, Sign Up Screen.

Onboarding, Sign Up Screen. animation minimal yellow black daily design flat sign up onboarding
Taking you guys on my 100 days daily Challenge.
Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image. #dailyUI

For Collaboration and To Hire: Email Pixifinger1@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
