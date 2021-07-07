DailyUI 001 - Sign in / Sign up

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DailyUI is a challenge to improve UI and UX skills by doing one exercise every day during 100 days! What a challenge! Hope I will manage to keep up :)
DailyUI 001: "Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something".
I choosed here to create a sign up / sign in screen for a mobile app. I used Khroma, an AI generated color palet - which is my favorite - to create a smooth and sensitive mood.
Hope you will enjoy it :)
See you for DailyUI 002!