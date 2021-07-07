DailyUI 001 - Sign in / Sign up

DailyUI is a challenge to improve UI and UX skills by doing one exercise every day during 100 days! What a challenge! Hope I will manage to keep up :)

DailyUI 001: "Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something".

I choosed here to create a sign up / sign in screen for a mobile app. I used Khroma, an AI generated color palet - which is my favorite - to create a smooth and sensitive mood.

Hope you will enjoy it :)

See you for DailyUI 002!