Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elodie Crepel

DailyUI 001 - Sign in / Sign up

Elodie Crepel
Elodie Crepel
  • Save
DailyUI 001 - Sign in / Sign up ui design webdesign web ux
Download color palette

DailyUI is a challenge to improve UI and UX skills by doing one exercise every day during 100 days! What a challenge! Hope I will manage to keep up :)

DailyUI 001: "Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something".
I choosed here to create a sign up / sign in screen for a mobile app. I used Khroma, an AI generated color palet - which is my favorite - to create a smooth and sensitive mood.

Hope you will enjoy it :)
See you for DailyUI 002!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Elodie Crepel
Elodie Crepel

More by Elodie Crepel

View profile
    • Like