Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NB Design

Business card for a marketing agency

NB Design
NB Design
  • Save
Business card for a marketing agency female graphic design women consulting corporate company communication event marketing name card business card business
Download color palette

2-sided business card / name card for a consulting, communication, marketing and event company. The company was a small company made of three women so that i came up with the idea to sort of bring something "charlie's angels"-like

NB Design
NB Design

More by NB Design

View profile
    • Like