CERCA DEL EPÍLOGO

CERCA DEL EPÍLOGO graphic design illustration
Epilogo, in enlgish EPILOGUE, is a section or speech at the end of a book or play that serves as a comment on or a conclusion to what has happened. So this is a resume of the pandemic.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
