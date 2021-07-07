Hacker News Redesign Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Concept to redesign the Hacker News website. As you may know, it is a website with little to no design, but it has a unique appeal with its down-to-heart attitude.
I wanted to maintain familiar elements of the actual website, improving readability and design features for a clean result. I moved the CTAs to the header, where they stand out, and I separated filters&sort functions in a sub header. Each piece of news has all the usual info + clear tags that help the navigation between similar topics. A switch can turn the interface in dark mode.