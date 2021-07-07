Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 01 // Sign up page

Hey y'all! I have started the 100 days of UI challenge, and this was the day 01 task - a sign up page. Don't forget to press 'L' if ya like it! Cheers :)
Made with #figmadesign
#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
