VR Explorer Landing Page

Have you ever designed anything for Virtual Reality? I have often wondered how us as designers will have to adapt to this new media in the near future! It is such an interesting and immersive platform.
In this design I focused on using a consistent art style, one of highly custom illustrations, to demonstrate different worlds found in a VisuDeck demo! I wanted to give the design a truly "exploratory" feeling, did I succeed? What would you change about my design? Anything you would improve?