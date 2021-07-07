Tyler Honeycutt

VR Explorer Landing Page

Tyler Honeycutt
Tyler Honeycutt
Hire Me
  • Save
VR Explorer Landing Page dribbble dribbblers social media technology new technology service vr demo demo video games exploration vr virtual reality custom illustration illustration branding
Download color palette

Have you ever designed anything for Virtual Reality? I have often wondered how us as designers will have to adapt to this new media in the near future! It is such an interesting and immersive platform.

In this design I focused on using a consistent art style, one of highly custom illustrations, to demonstrate different worlds found in a VisuDeck demo! I wanted to give the design a truly "exploratory" feeling, did I succeed? What would you change about my design? Anything you would improve?

Tyler Honeycutt
Tyler Honeycutt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tyler Honeycutt

View profile
    • Like