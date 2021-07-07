Trending designs to inspire you
52 Fantastic different styled Apatite background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.
Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 Px, 83 x 55 Inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 52 Pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- 12000 x 4000 Px *.psd Photoshop file with stones on white isolated background
Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/52-apatite-background-textures
