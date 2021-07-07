Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
alex aleksandrov

Team work

alex aleksandrov
alex aleksandrov
Team work growth development company business support bet boost economy creation create startup ipad illustration procreate blog team aleksandrov alexandrovi huliganio alexandrov
Illustration for the blog post about Team work 💪
Great things can only be created as a team.

The illustration was created using the Adobe Illustrator and Procreate.

Cheers! 🤘

alex aleksandrov
alex aleksandrov
Illustrator & Brand identity designer
