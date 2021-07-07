Trending designs to inspire you
Illustration for the blog post about Team work 💪
Great things can only be created as a team.
The illustration was created using the Adobe Illustrator and Procreate.
Available for freelance work. Contact me - alexandrovbrand@gmail.com
Also welcome to my socials -
Behance | Instagram
Cheers! 🤘