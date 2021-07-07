Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victoria Georgieva

Ubiscore Logomark

Victoria Georgieva
Victoria Georgieva
  • Save
Ubiscore Logomark gradient mesh minimal gradient logo gradient vector letter u u logo logomark tech logo design illustration brand design brand identity adobe illustrator cc flat branding graphic design ui design logo
Download color palette

Finally, I found some time to share with you the final logo chosen by my wonderful clients from Ubiscore - AI-driven, fully automated, objective data protection scoring.

What I came up in the end was a strong, modern logo fit for their industry. The mark was created by combining the letter U, loading symbol, and a target sign, all tied up to represent the name.

Victoria Georgieva
Victoria Georgieva

More by Victoria Georgieva

View profile
    • Like