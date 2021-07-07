Ubiscore Logomark

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Finally, I found some time to share with you the final logo chosen by my wonderful clients from Ubiscore - AI-driven, fully automated, objective data protection scoring.
What I came up in the end was a strong, modern logo fit for their industry. The mark was created by combining the letter U, loading symbol, and a target sign, all tied up to represent the name.