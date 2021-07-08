Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Upnow Studio

Email Dashboard UX UI Design

Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Ghulam Rasool 🚀 for Upnow Studio
Email Dashboard UX UI Design minimal design dashboard illustration email email design dashboard design design minimal ui uiux interface finance financial dashboad app admin
Hello Dribbblers!

Designing Email template in dark mode I need your suggestion and reviews. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment. Stay tuned I will upload more Designs

Have a Project? upnowstudios@gmail.com

Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
