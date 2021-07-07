Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Character Illustration sasapiyo-san

Character Illustration sasapiyo-san youtuber character illustraion illustrator
ささぴよげえむずさんのYoutubeチャンネルの配信用キャラクターイラストを作成しました😊
背景画像もセットで制作、ゲーマー部屋を再現してみました。

I created a character illustration for Sassapiyogeemuzu's Youtube channel 😊.
I also created a set of background images, recreating a gamer's room.

ささぴよげえむず
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsYaD0jbWZA

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
    • Like