Character Illustration sasapiyo-san

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ささぴよげえむずさんのYoutubeチャンネルの配信用キャラクターイラストを作成しました😊
背景画像もセットで制作、ゲーマー部屋を再現してみました。
I created a character illustration for Sassapiyogeemuzu's Youtube channel 😊.
I also created a set of background images, recreating a gamer's room.
ささぴよげえむず
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsYaD0jbWZA