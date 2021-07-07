Trove Arc'teryx Case Study

I am so proud to be working with Trove (trove.co) who builds white-label technology & end-to-end operations that power circular shopping for premium & luxury brands. Their aim is to create a world with less waste and I am honored to play a small part in helping them reach that goal. One of the first projects I was brought on board to help with was designing a series of case studies. These case studies walk the reader through the experience that some high-end retailers have had with using Trove for their own reselling initiatives. The first case study we created was for Arc'teryx, the outdoor clothing and climbing gear retailer. The case study is three pages long and includes a narrative as well as some basic infographics and call outs with more "bite-size" pieces of information. The case study can be printed, but was designed to intentionally be a primarily digital document - keeping with the company's goal to eliminate waste.