Barsha Dahal

Triforce - Mobile App | Daily UI Challenge 001 (Sign up)

Triforce - Mobile App | Daily UI Challenge 001 (Sign up)
Day 1 of the #DailyUI Challenge!

Hey Everyone,

This is my first shot on Dribbble.
I started Daily UI challenge. And it's the shot #001.

The first challenge was to create signup page. I imagined an app where we can share any kind of knowledge and help each other grow and be better day by day.

And I decided to learn and implement neumorphism for this design.

Press "L" if you like it or leave a comment, please.
Thank you!
@dailyui

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
