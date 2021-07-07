Triforce - Mobile App | Daily UI Challenge 001 (Sign up)

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 1 of the #DailyUI Challenge!
Hey Everyone,
This is my first shot on Dribbble.
I started Daily UI challenge. And it's the shot #001.
The first challenge was to create signup page. I imagined an app where we can share any kind of knowledge and help each other grow and be better day by day.
And I decided to learn and implement neumorphism for this design.
Press "L" if you like it or leave a comment, please.
Thank you!
