Gabriela Gurgui

Bipolar Disorder Illustration - Mental Health Platform

Bipolar Disorder Illustration - Mental Health Platform 2d character confetti party mental breakdown ui illustration character design social enterprise branding graphic design mental nonprofit bipolar disorder bipolar mental health platform platform vector illustration therapist digital illustration mental health illustration
Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

My challenge was to represent 9 mental health disorders for Mindsum's blog articles.

