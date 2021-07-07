Paronia - Crypto Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers,
I just wanna share my latest work about Crypto Dashboard. I made an attempt of designing the dashboard in dark mode and explored some styling options to it.
Colors are inspired from Rizal's take on the dashboard. Check out his original take on the dashboard,
https://dribbble.com/shots/15571910-Crypto-Dashboard
Cheers,
Sajid