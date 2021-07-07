Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sajid

Paronia - Crypto Dashboard

Sajid
Sajid
  • Save
Paronia - Crypto Dashboard ethereum lite coin bitcoin app graphs glass morphism dark mode design crypto currency crypto graphic design ux figma dashboard branding
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,

I just wanna share my latest work about Crypto Dashboard. I made an attempt of designing the dashboard in dark mode and explored some styling options to it.

Colors are inspired from Rizal's take on the dashboard. Check out his original take on the dashboard,
https://dribbble.com/shots/15571910-Crypto-Dashboard

Cheers,
Sajid

Sajid
Sajid
Like