Isha Sharma

B&W Studio - Website Prototype

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma
  • Save
B&W Studio - Website Prototype website prototyping website design website prototype prototype ux branding logo ui adobexd vector typography graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

This is my exploration for a studio website.

What do you think?

Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot. :)

Follow me for more updates!

Personal Website || Instagram || LinkedIn || Medium

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma

More by Isha Sharma

View profile
    • Like