LOTR Re-make poster

I remaked poster design of the legendary movie series "LOTR"
I used photoshop and illustrator for reflect my own style.
Also you can watch breakdown video of this work on Youtube
https://youtu.be/K7wv6GrwrAM
Thanks for watching