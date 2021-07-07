Movie Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey folks! Look at this toster-poster, concept!
This is my initiative allowing me to practice my visual, motion, and art direction skills by working on simple and fun concepts for Dribbble, within a short period of time.
Working on this concept I had a chance to practice with plastic textures in Figma, Photoshop.
I'm available for new projects! Drop us a line at nikitamojave@gmail.com.
—
Show me ur love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or
www.behance.net/nikitadirector
www.instagram.com/nikitadirector
and remember to follow me!