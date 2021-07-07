iCoderz Solutions

BUNANA Delivery App

Based out of Wayanad, Bunana is an online food and essential delivery service which is a one-stop-shop, a fusion of convenience and choice for Restaurants, Cafes/Bakeries, Grocery, and Fresh Chicken, Beef, Mutton, Vegetables & Fruits.

