Sign up form - app onboarding

Was tasked with redesigning the onboarding for the AVID/Hx health app. First thing on my list was to update the UI inputs on the sign up form and utilising best practices for each section and grouping content to improve the over all usability. This product is aimed at users who are 55+ years of age so we felt it was important to reduce as much friction as possible from this step.

